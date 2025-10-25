Haryana: Satisfied with ongoing probe says ASI Lathar’s wife

The family of Haryana assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who died by suicide on October 14 in Rohtak’s Ladhot village, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation led by a three-member special investigation team (SIT) of Haryana Police.

Lathar, 41, was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak and was part of the CIA-2 team that had arrested Sushil Kumar, an exempted ASI and associate of the late IGP Y Puran Kumar, in a case related to liquor contractor Praveen Bansal’s complaint. A suicide note and a six-minute video recovered from the scene reportedly accused Kumar and his family members of corruption.

Speaking to the media after a prayer meeting held in Lathar’s memory at a government school in Julana (Jind), his wife, Santosh Devi, said the family has “full faith in the state government and the police investigation.”

When asked about the arrest of IAS officer Amneet P Kumar and her brother, Punjab MLA Amit Rattan, named in the FIR, Santosh clarified that her family “never demanded arrests or a CBI probe,” adding, “We only want a fair and transparent investigation into the case and the property of the accused.”

In the FIR filed earlier, Santosh had alleged that her husband took his life due to “political and administrative pressure” from Amneet P Kumar and her brother following the suicide of IGP Y Puran Kumar on October 7 in Chandigarh. She had initially sought a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Lathar’s cousin, Sanjay Deswal, urged the state government to have both suicides—Lathar’s and IGP Kumar’s—investigated by a single, independent agency under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge. He also appealed for peace, saying some people had tried to “give a casteist colour” to the case.

Police officials said CCTV footage shows Lathar walking towards his cousin’s fields shortly before his death. Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who attended the prayer meeting, said the two suicides have “shaken the state” and called for fair and time-bound investigations.