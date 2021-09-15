Haryana saw marginal decline in crime under IPC last year: NCRB

Haryana saw a marginal dip in the number of cases registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2020 as compared to 2019, even though there has been a sharp rise in the cases registered under the special and local laws (SLL), according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The Crime in India-2020 data shows that Haryana’s chargesheeting rate pertaining to both the IPC and the SLL cases was among the worst in the country. The chargesheeting rate indicates the disposal of the crime cases by the police. It also indicates the percentage of total cases the police have disposed of.

As many as 1,03,276 cases were registered in Haryana under various sections of the IPC in the Covid pandemic year of 2020, which is 8,047 less than those reported (1,11,323) in 2019.

However, the total cases lodged under the SLL in 2020 stood at 89,119 (34,106 more than 2019) against 55,013 reported in 2019 and 83,017 in 2018.

The NCRB data shows that the chargesheeting rate of Haryana of the combined cases registered under the IPC and the SLL was 39.7% even as the all-India rate stood at 82.5%.

Haryana is third from the bottom among the states in this category.

The chargesheeting rate of neighbouring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in IPC and SLL cases together was 82% and 87.5%, respectively.