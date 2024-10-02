Haryana sends six names for two vacant posts in Chandigarh admn

The Haryana government has sent a panel of six HCS officers for deputation in the UT administration against two vacant posts of HCS officers in the city. The panel includes Sandeep Aggarwal, Chinar, Anubhav Mehta, Rajiv Prashas, Sushil Kumar and Rakesh Sandhu. (HT File)

The panel includes Sandeep Aggarwal, Chinar, Anubhav Mehta, Rajiv Prashas, Sushil Kumar and Rakesh Sandhu.

Recently, HCS officer Pradhuman Singh had applied for repatriation to his parent state Haryana before the end of his tenure, citing health reasons. Having joined the UT administration in February 2021, he is currently the joint secretary, Transport and Local Government, UT, and also holding charges of Registering and Licensing Authority; director, Transport; divisional manager CTU; additional director, administration, GMCH-32, and director, Tourism.

Earlier in July, the UT administration had repatriated Sanyam Garg to his parent cadre well before the end of his stipulated term. Garg had joined the administration as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central) on deputation in August 2022 and also held the charge of assistant estate officer (AEO).