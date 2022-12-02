Haryana sets up 38-member ad hoc committee to manage its gurdwaras

The Haryana government on Friday constituted a new 38-member ad hoc committee under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, to manage, supervise and take over all assets of gurdwaras in the state, including moveable and immoveable properties till elections are held for constituting a new committee.

HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal and his predecessor Jagdish Singh Jhinda and former committee senior vice-president Didar Singh Nalvi have been nominated to the committee that will be in place for 18 months.

The Haryana government’s initiative is aimed at working out an amicable mechanism to transfer the assets of 48 Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee-controlled gurdwaras to the HSGMC.

Following the Supreme Court’s order validating Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, all 52 gurdwaras of the state will be under the control of HSGMC.

These include eight historical gurdwaras, 17 gurdwaras having an annual income of more than ₹20 lakh and 27 gurdwaras having an annual income of less than ₹20 lakh, as per the schedule I, II and III of the Act.

Earlier, only four gurdwaras were under the control of HSGMC, namely the sixth and ninth Patshahi at Cheeka in Kaithal, ninth Patshahi and Dayoddhi Sahib ninth Patshahi, both at Thanesar in Kurukshetra and ninth Patshahi, Jagadhri in Yamunanagar.

POWER TUSSLE IN HSGMC

In 2014, a 41-member HSGMC team was set up by the then Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government. Jhinda was appointed president, while Nalvi was given the post of senior vice-president. Since then, the HSGMC has witnessed a power tussle between Jhinda and Nalvi on several occasions.

In April 2017, Nalvi claimed that he had been appointed president of the HSGMC as the member of the general body had removed Jhinda. But a few days later, Jhinda claimed that he has enough members to continue as the HSGMC president. In January 2019, Jhinda resigned on health grounds and Nalvi was appointed acting president of the HSGMC.

In August 2020, Daduwal was elected president for two-and-a-half years after he got 19 of the 36 polled votes.

In September this year, Jhinda claimed he had been elected HSGMC chief at a general house meeting at Gurdwara Neem Sahib in Kaithal. He claimed the support of 33 of the 36 members. Daduwal said his “election invalid and unconstitutional”.