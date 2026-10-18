Chest pain that comes and goes without warning: When should you seek medical help, and when is it a cause for concern
Can chest pain that goes away on its own still indicate a heart problem? A cardiothoracic surgeon explains why you should pay attention.
Chest pain that heals on its own may feel harmless. We tend to judge illness by what persists. A discomfort that passes seems less threatening than one that stays. The heaviness after lunch becomes ‘gas’. A tightness during a walk becomes tiredness. Once we feel better, we return to our lives. But in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mohammed Rehan Sayeed, cardiothoracic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals and founder of Motherhood Group of Hospitals and WelloTree Nutrition, highlights that the disappearance of pain tells us that a symptom has stopped. It does not tell us why it began.
Also read | Think heart problems always cause chest pain? Cardiologist explains other warning signs you shouldn't ignore
How does chest pain heal on its own?
Dr Sayeed highlighted that when an artery supplying the heart has narrowed, the heart muscle may receive enough blood at rest, but it struggles during exertion. Walking briskly or climbing stairs can cause discomfort; stopping the activity can bring relief. That pattern may indicate angina. Here’s the part you should be concerned about: Relief is part of the warning, but not evidence that there was nothing to worry about.
“Our idea or impression of what a heart attack looks like also works against us. Cinema has supplied a memorable though slightly misleading image: a person clutching at their chest, pain shooting down the left arm, sweat pouring from the forehead. As a result, someone who may be experiencing angina without any of those symptoms decides that the heart cannot possibly be involved,” said Dr Sayeed.
Symptoms of heart attack
Chest discomfort remains the most common symptom of a heart attack. But it can feel like pressure, heaviness or burning rather than unmistakable pain. Symptoms may also include discomfort in the jaw or upper abdomen, breathlessness, nausea, or unusual fatigue. However, all the symptoms need not arrive together, or with the theatrical intensity we see in the movies.
Smoking adds another danger. It promotes both arterial disease and the formation of blood clots. Sometimes, a clot responsible for a heart attack may dissolve before angiography, leaving no major obstruction visible. That does not mean the heart escaped injury. To identify these potential dangers, an angiogram must be interpreted alongside the symptoms, blood tests and other findings.
Diabetes can make recognition harder still. Damage to nerves may blunt the warning signals people expect. Some heart attacks cause little obvious discomfort and are discovered only when later investigations reveal evidence of injury. “Silent” describes how an attack was experienced, but not how little it mattered.
“None of this means that every episode of chest pain comes from the heart. Reflux, muscle strain, and several other conditions can cause discomfort. The bottom line is that we should not diagnose ourselves by waiting to see whether the pain returns,” said Dr Sayeed.
When should you seek medical help?
What to watch out for is new or unexplained chest discomfort - particularly if it lasts several minutes, returns, or is accompanied by breathlessness, sweating, nausea, or faintness. These symptoms require urgent assessment. Another symptom that deserves prompt medical attention is recurring discomfort during exercise. Do not ignore it or chalk it up to exertion. Seek emergency help even if the pain has eased. Call an ambulance or your local emergency service rather than driving yourself.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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