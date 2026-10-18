Chest pain that comes and goes without warning: When should you seek medical help, and when is it a cause for concern

Dr Sayeed highlighted that when an artery supplying the heart has narrowed, the heart muscle may receive enough blood at rest, but it struggles during exertion. Walking briskly or climbing stairs can cause discomfort; stopping the activity can bring relief. That pattern may indicate angina. Here’s the part you should be concerned about: Relief is part of the warning, but not evidence that there was nothing to worry about.

Chest pain that heals on its own may feel harmless. We tend to judge illness by what persists. A discomfort that passes seems less threatening than one that stays. The heaviness after lunch becomes ‘gas’. A tightness during a walk becomes tiredness. Once we feel better, we return to our lives. But in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mohammed Rehan Sayeed, cardiothoracic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals and founder of Motherhood Group of Hospitals and WelloTree Nutrition, highlights that the disappearance of pain tells us that a symptom has stopped. It does not tell us why it began.

“Our idea or impression of what a heart attack looks like also works against us. Cinema has supplied a memorable though slightly misleading image: a person clutching at their chest, pain shooting down the left arm, sweat pouring from the forehead. As a result, someone who may be experiencing angina without any of those symptoms decides that the heart cannot possibly be involved,” said Dr Sayeed.

Symptoms of heart attack Chest discomfort remains the most common symptom of a heart attack. But it can feel like pressure, heaviness or burning rather than unmistakable pain. Symptoms may also include discomfort in the jaw or upper abdomen, breathlessness, nausea, or unusual fatigue. However, all the symptoms need not arrive together, or with the theatrical intensity we see in the movies.

Smoking adds another danger. It promotes both arterial disease and the formation of blood clots. Sometimes, a clot responsible for a heart attack may dissolve before angiography, leaving no major obstruction visible. That does not mean the heart escaped injury. To identify these potential dangers, an angiogram must be interpreted alongside the symptoms, blood tests and other findings.

Diabetes can make recognition harder still. Damage to nerves may blunt the warning signals people expect. Some heart attacks cause little obvious discomfort and are discovered only when later investigations reveal evidence of injury. “Silent” describes how an attack was experienced, but not how little it mattered.

“None of this means that every episode of chest pain comes from the heart. Reflux, muscle strain, and several other conditions can cause discomfort. The bottom line is that we should not diagnose ourselves by waiting to see whether the pain returns,” said Dr Sayeed.