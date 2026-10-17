How much exercise do you really need? From childhood to old age, World Health Organisation shares age-by-age guide

Do you view the official guidelines for physical activity the same way you view terms-and-conditions agreements? You know they exist, you vaguely intend to follow them, but the moment you hear terms like 'moderate-intensity physical activity', your brains check out? Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

Are you supposed to be running marathons? Does walking on your terrace count? Does a 16-year-old need way more exercise than a 40-year-old? If you’ve ever felt guilty about not hitting 10,000 daily steps or felt confused about how much sweat is actually required to keep your body running smoothly, take a deep breath.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has spelt out the exact workout for every stage of life, and the reality is far more achievable — and nuanced — than you think. Here is the ultimate, age-by-age breakdown by WHO on how much exercise you actually need, minus the fluff, to clear up your doubts once and for all:

Children and adolescents (5–17) They need at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every single day, plus muscle and bone-strengthening activities at least three days a week, per WHO. Why do kids need an hour every day while adults get away with a weekly quota? Because youth is the prime window for bone mineral density accumulation and neuromuscular development.

So, does your child need a gym membership? Absolutely not. 'Vigorous activity' for an 8-year-old isn't bench pressing; it’s playing tag, jumping rope, swimming, or riding a cycle. What counts as bone-strengthening? Anything involving impact against gravity — think gymnastics, hopscotch, running, or soccer. Is more better? Yes. WHO noted that when physical activity exceeds 60 minutes daily, it yields even greater health benefits, helping regulate mood, focus, and sleep patterns during sensitive developmental years.