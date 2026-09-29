Chandigarh: Don’t wait for chest pain, PGIMER cardiologists urge timely evaluations

On this World Heart Day, the faculty of the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC) at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) urges every diabetic and hypertensive patient and even those who feel entirely well, to undergo a cardiovascular evaluation. A timely ECG, echocardiogram or risk assessment can detect what symptoms cannot. Prevention remains the most powerful treatment in cardiology. (HT File)

A timely ECG, echocardiogram or risk assessment can detect what symptoms cannot. Prevention remains the most powerful treatment in cardiology.

World Heart Day, observed every year on September 29, is a global initiative to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease (heart attack, stroke, heart failure and other disorders of the heart and blood vessels), which remains the world’s leading cause of death. The 2026 theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat”, highlights recognising the warning signs of heart disease and responding without delay, emphasising prevention and early intervention.

In a press conference held at ACC on Monday, Dr Paul Sharma, head of the cardiology department and ACC, said, “Diabetes and hypertension remain the two most powerful and silent accelerators of heart disease; by the time symptoms appear, significant damage has often already been done. A timely ECG, echocardiogram, or risk assessment can catch what symptoms alone cannot, and can mean the difference between a manageable condition and a medical emergency.”

We urge patients not to wait for chest pain to seek out their heart — prevention, in cardiology, is still the most powerful treatment we have, added Dr Paul.

“In heart failure, our emphasis has been on exhausting optimal medical therapy before reaching for device-based solutions — not as a cost-cutting measure, but because aggressive, individualised medical management genuinely changes trajectories”, said Dr Paul.

The Advanced Cardiac Centre, inaugurated on November 3, 2009 runs four cardiac cath labs while the fifth is being installed.