Nana Patekar death: Autopsy report confirms actor died of heart attack caused by blood clot in coronary artery

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the autopsy report on the mortal remains of actor Nana Patekar has confirmed that he died of a heart attack, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Sunday. Nana Patekar was last seen in the film Subedaar. (AP Photo/)

What the doctor said According to the doctor, the veteran actor suffered a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart. The postmortem report cites the cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death".

Doctors at the hospital said the actor's caretaker had approached the medical facility and requested an ambulance, saying Nana Patekar was unwell. An ambulance was sent to his apartment, located within a kilometre of the private hospital.

Despite being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am, a doctor had said, suspecting a heart attack.

His mortal remains were subsequently taken to GMCH for an autopsy.

Nana Patekar's son, Malhar, had arrived in Goa to take his father's body back. The body was taken to Pune before being transported to his farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, and several personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and other fields attended his funeral.

Nana Patekar’s four-decade career Nana Patekar had a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He also worked as a writer and director and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He made his Hindi film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman in 1978. He later made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he also played an Army officer. He was last seen in Subedaar, which was released on Prime Video in 2026 and also featured Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles. He had a surprise cameo appearance in the film.

(via inputs from PTI)