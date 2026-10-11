Nana Patekar death: Autopsy report confirms actor died of heart attack caused by blood clot in coronary artery
Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the autopsy report on the mortal remains of actor Nana Patekar has confirmed that he died of a heart attack, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Sunday.
What the doctor said
According to the doctor, the veteran actor suffered a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart. The postmortem report cites the cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death".
Doctors at the hospital said the actor's caretaker had approached the medical facility and requested an ambulance, saying Nana Patekar was unwell. An ambulance was sent to his apartment, located within a kilometre of the private hospital.
Despite being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am, a doctor had said, suspecting a heart attack.
His mortal remains were subsequently taken to GMCH for an autopsy.
Nana Patekar's son, Malhar, had arrived in Goa to take his father's body back. The body was taken to Pune before being transported to his farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, and several personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and other fields attended his funeral.
Nana Patekar’s four-decade career
Nana Patekar had a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He also worked as a writer and director and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.
He made his Hindi film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman in 1978. He later made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he also played an Army officer. He was last seen in Subedaar, which was released on Prime Video in 2026 and also featured Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles. He had a surprise cameo appearance in the film.
(via inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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