Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of the Gwalior City Superintendent of Police and the suspension of eight other personnel after the temple accident that claimed 14 lives when a truck ploughed into devotees. Temple tragedy: MP CM orders removal of Gwalior City SP, suspension of 8 other cops

The speeding truck ran over several devotees outside the Sheetla Mata temple in Gwalior district early Sunday and then rammed into its entrance gate, killing 14 persons and injuring 28 others, including two police personnel, officials said. Seven of those injured were in critical condition.

A wall of the temple crashed under the impact of the collision, they said.

The incident, which occurred around 1.30 am outside the temple near a slope on Chinor Road, raised concerns about security arrangements at the shrine, as the truck, with a Punjab registration number, entered the no-entry zone, officials said.

"The accident occurred because the truck entered a prohibited area," Yadav told reporters in Indore.

The chief minister said he had directed the district administration to conduct a fact-based inquiry and submit a report.

Later, in a post on X, Yadav said his government has ordered the removal of the Gwalior CSP from his post and the suspension of three station house officers, a traffic inspector, a head constable and three constables.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility and ensure strict action against those found guilty, he said.

"The safety of all citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future, security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety," he said.

Yadav also announced compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and said the government would bear the treatment expenses of those seriously injured in the accident. The persons who suffered minor injuries would receive financial assistance of ₹50,000 each, he added.

The impact brought down a temple wall, trapping people under the debris.

The bodies and injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, including Gwalior's trauma centre.

Relatives of victims gathered near the post-mortem facility at the trauma centre and expressed anger over the incident, with many questioning how a heavy truck could enter an area where, they claimed, even a bicycle could not pass.

Lokendra Singh Tomar, nephew of the deceased Sarla Tomar, asked how the truck was allowed to enter the temple premises despite security arrangements.

His aunt was on her way to offer prayers at the shrine, he told reporters and demanded answers from those responsible for the accident.

Pawan Rathore , a resident of Gadaipur in Gwalior's Hazira area, was among those killed. His family took the body away amid inconsolable grief. He had gone to the temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred.

Sandeep, a relative of injured devotee Nikesh, said the family received a phone call around 5 am informing them that Nikesh had been hurt at the temple. When they reached the hospital, he was in critical condition with both legs fractured and was placed on a ventilator, he added.

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