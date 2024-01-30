 Haryana sets up NRI grievance redressal cell - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana sets up NRI grievance redressal cell

Haryana sets up NRI grievance redressal cell

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 30, 2024 06:52 AM IST

An official spokesperson said, during the recently held 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit- 2024 in Gujrat’s Gandhinagar, the representatives of more than 10 companies from Japan, United States and African countries had a one-to-one meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana government has set up an NRI grievance redressal cell for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), especially of Haryana origin, to address their issues and complaints under a single roof.

The cell will function from Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The cell will function from Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The cell will function from Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

An official spokesperson said, during the recently held 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit- 2024 in Gujrat’s Gandhinagar, the representatives of more than 10 companies from Japan, United States and African countries had a one-to-one meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The issues such as possibilities of investing in Haryana were discussed and investors sought information about the industrial and employment incentive policies of the Haryana government. They also expressed their desire to expand their existing units in Haryana and invest in new locations under the policy.

“During this interaction, foreign investors and NRIs requested the government’s assistance in providing a quick resolution to difficulties and complaints. In response to this, and in line with this initiative, the Complaint Resolution Centre for Non-Resident Indians has been established,” a spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On