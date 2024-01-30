Haryana sets up NRI grievance redressal cell

Haryana government has set up an NRI grievance redressal cell for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), especially of Haryana origin, to address their issues and complaints under a single roof. The cell will function from Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said, during the recently held 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit- 2024 in Gujrat’s Gandhinagar, the representatives of more than 10 companies from Japan, United States and African countries had a one-to-one meeting with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The issues such as possibilities of investing in Haryana were discussed and investors sought information about the industrial and employment incentive policies of the Haryana government. They also expressed their desire to expand their existing units in Haryana and invest in new locations under the policy.

“During this interaction, foreign investors and NRIs requested the government’s assistance in providing a quick resolution to difficulties and complaints. In response to this, and in line with this initiative, the Complaint Resolution Centre for Non-Resident Indians has been established,” a spokesperson said.