Haryana: Shot fired outside pvt hospital after ransom call to owner in Karnal

Days after a noted doctor, who is the owner of a private hospital in Karnal, received a ransom call reportedly from a gangster, two masked men fired a shot in air outside his hospital in broad daylight on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 5pm in a lane just opposite to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital that houses several private hospitals and remains crowded throughout the day in Karnal. (Getty image)

The incident occurred at 5pm in a lane just opposite to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital that houses several private hospitals and remains crowded throughout the day. No injuries were reported in the matter and the men fled immediately, police said.

Several police teams from crime branch, STF along with SP Mohit Handa reached the crime spot and spoke to the witnesses. People familiar with the matter said Dr. Kamal Charaya received a ransom call on Monday from an unknown number who identified himself as Bhanu Rana, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Speaking to the media, the SP said it was reported that two bike-borne men had fired a shot in the air and fled from the spot.

“Several police teams reached and collected evidence. The criminals are being traced and will be arrested at the earliest. Our teams are speaking to the owner and hospital staff to check on any prior threat to them,” he added.

Handa, however, did not disclose involvement of any gang or any ransom call.