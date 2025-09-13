Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Shots fired at IELTS centre in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 05:22 am IST

The men arrived on a bike and fired the shots, damaging the glass door of the centre, situated at a buzzing location, CCTV footage showed.

Two masked men allegedly fired at least four shots at an IELTS training centre in broad daylight near the new bus stand in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

Police inspecting crime spot in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)
Police inspecting crime spot in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

The men arrived on a bike and fired the shots, damaging the glass door of the centre, situated at a location buzzing with activity, CCTV footage showed.

Kurukshetra DSP (HQ) Sunil Kumar said that four rounds were fired at the office but no injury was reported, while action will be taken as per the complaint.

So far, the DSP said that no earlier complaint of an extortion call or demand was received by the police.

Meanwhile, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora visited the crime spot and questioned the law and order situation in the city.

He claimed that three major criminal incidents have occurred in the last five days, where a bullet was first fired in the grain market, an advocate was attacked at Divine Centre and now the latest firing case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Shots fired at IELTS centre in Kurukshetra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On