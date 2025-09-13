Haryana: Shots fired at IELTS centre in Kurukshetra

Two masked men allegedly fired at least four shots at an IELTS training centre in broad daylight near the new bus stand in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. Police inspecting crime spot in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

The men arrived on a bike and fired the shots, damaging the glass door of the centre, situated at a location buzzing with activity, CCTV footage showed.

Kurukshetra DSP (HQ) Sunil Kumar said that four rounds were fired at the office but no injury was reported, while action will be taken as per the complaint.

So far, the DSP said that no earlier complaint of an extortion call or demand was received by the police.

Meanwhile, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora visited the crime spot and questioned the law and order situation in the city.

He claimed that three major criminal incidents have occurred in the last five days, where a bullet was first fired in the grain market, an advocate was attacked at Divine Centre and now the latest firing case.