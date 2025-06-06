Haryana Speaker reviews preparations for national ULB conference in Gurugram

Haryana vidhan sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan held a meeting with senior officials of the state in Gurugram on Thursday regarding the preparations for the national conference of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to be held in the first week of July. Haryana vidhan sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan held a meeting with senior officials of the state in Gurugram on Thursday regarding the preparations for the national conference of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to be held in the first week of July. (HT File)

The Lok Sabha has handed over the responsibility of hosting this conference to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Representatives of ULB institutions from all the states and union territories of the country will participate in the conference, a government spokesperson said.

Kalyan said that more than 500 delegates from all the states and union territories of the country will participate in this conference. The main venue of this conference will be Yashobhoomi located in Dwarka adjacent to Gurugram, while the accommodation of all the delegates will be arranged in Gurugram.

He said this event has its own national importance and gave necessary instructions to the officials of the district administration, Gurugram regarding the reception of the delegates, their stay, transportation to the venue, round the clock health facilities, traffic management, security and other arrangements.