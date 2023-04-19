Haryana town and country planning dept suspends colonisation licence of cloth mill in Hisar

Haryana town and country planning department has suspended the real estate development licence granted to Delhi Cloth Mill (DCM) Limited for setting up a residential plotted colony under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (affordable housing policy) at Hisar. Haryana town and country planning department has suspended the real estate development licence granted to Delhi Cloth Mill (DCM) Limited for setting up a residential plotted colony under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (affordable housing policy) at Hisar. (Image for representational purpose)

The order issued on April 17 by director general, TCP, TL Satyaprakash, stated that it has come to his notice that an inquiry has been initiated against DCM regarding illegal sale of land and changing use of the land of the mill, which was allotted for the purpose of millwork only.

“However, a real estate development licence has been obtained for the land in question. The above action indicated non-disclosure of complete facts while filing the licence application and thus points towards fraudulent intent on part of the applicants,” the orders read.

The TCP director general said that Hisar deputy commissioner has also initiated an inquiry regarding the said land.

“Accordingly, the real estate development licence issued on November 7, 2022, is hereby suspended under the provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, till further orders. The licensee is hereby directed not to carry out any development works in the colony and also not to create any third party rights unless this suspension is revoked,” the order further said.

The coloniser has also been asked to appear before the TCP director general on April 27 for an opportunity of personal hearing after which further course of matter will be decided.

DCM, in a joint agreement with GCM Prime, was in November 2022 granted a real estate development licence for setting up a residential plotted colony on 67.25 acres in the revenue estate of Bir village (Sector 23), Hisar, under the affordable housing policy for low and medium potential towns.

