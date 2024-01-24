Haryana tableau showcases schoolgirl with e-tablet

The melodious ‘Jai Haryana, Viksit Haryana’ song reverberated on the Kartavya Path in Delhi on Tuesday as Haryana’s tableau took part in the full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade. The theme of Haryana’s tableau is ‘Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan’. Haryana tableau on display during the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

This is for the third consecutive year that the tableau of Haryana has been selected for this annual event.

According to the spokesperson of the state government, the leading part of the tableau featured a schoolgirl with a tablet, symbolising digital Haryana. The state government had distributed free e-tablets to over five lakh government school students of Classes 10 and 12 as part of its ambitious ₹620-crore e-Adhigam programme in 2022. The students have to return the tablets once they pass out.

The tableau showcased traditional Haryanvi attire with female artists performing Haryanvi dance. The song played had lyrics that celebrated the prosperity and development of the state.

In the rear part of the tableau, a woman farmer engaged in flower cultivation was showcased, highlighting modern farming practices and women empowerment.

The international solar alliance’s headquarters in Haryana is displayed in the middle section, highlighting Haryana’s contribution to meeting the energy needs of solar-rich nations.

The rear part of the tableau also depicts robust infrastructure in Haryana, showcasing well-maintained roads, especially highways, and the inclusion of metro rail services.

“The tableau presented a unique model of urban development in the state. The industrial-friendly environment in Haryana and the ongoing excavation in Rakhigarhi, near Hisar, where remnants of the Indus Valley civilisation and the Harappan culture have been discovered, were also showcased,” the spokesperson said.

The tableau depicts the rich cultural heritage of the state and the blend of tradition and modernity in infrastructure, agriculture, and industrialisation. “The tableau is an attempt to convey the message of Haryana’s cultural richness and modernisation in infrastructure, agriculture, and industrialisation globally,” the spokesperson said.