Haryana: Team Saini’s floor test on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The newly formed BJP government in Haryana will seek a floor test in the state assembly on Wednesday. The council of ministers headed by the chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday decided to convene the special session of the assembly on March 13.

The newly formed BJP government in Haryana will seek a floor test in the state assembly on Wednesday. The council of ministers headed by the chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday decided to convene the special session of the assembly on March 13.

The BJP, which has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, is dependent on the support of six Independent MLAs and one Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA to prove its majority. The support of six Independents has become crucial for the survival of the BJP government following the severing of ties with its post poll ally, the JJP on Tuesday. The BJP, which fell short of a simple majority in 2019 assembly elections, had stitched a post poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP and formed the government with the support of 10 JJP legislators. The Congress at present has 30 MLAs in the House.

