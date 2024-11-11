Menu Explore
Haryana: Three killed, 8 hurt in Jhajjar road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 11, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The injured were rushed to the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Some of them are stated to be in a critical condition. The victims were going to Jahajgarh village in connection with their employment.

Three persons died and eight others were injured when a vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley in Jhajjar on Sunday morning, the police said.

The mishap site in Jhajjar on Sunday. (HT photo)
The deceased have been identified as Kranti Devi ,50, Mukhtiyari Devi, 40, and her daughter Phanak, 13, of Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Some of them are stated to be in a critical condition.

A spokesman of the Jhajjar police said the incident occurred when a vehicle carrying 21 persons collided with a tractor-trolley, carrying iron bars. The vehicle overturned after the collision, leaving three persons dead and eight others seriously injured.

“The victims were going to Jahajgarh village in the district in connection with their employment. The bodies have been kept in the Jhajjar civil hospital after conducting autopsy. An FIR will be registered after recording statements of the injured. The vehicle was damaged after the mishap,” the spokesman added.

