Haryana to get new DGP on January 1

Haryana will get a new director general of police (DGP) on January 1. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold a meeting of the empanelment committee on December 31 for selecting three IPS officers to be considered for appointment as the head of the police force (HoPF). The empanelment committee is headed by a UPSC functionary, an officer from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), chief secretary of the state government, incumbent DGP of the state and an officer heading a central police organisation or central para military forces nominated by MHA. The UPSC will prepare a panel of three IPS officers and send it to the state government for selecting the next DGP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The state government had on December 1 sent a proposal containing records of five IPS officers to the UPSC for convening the meeting of the empanelment committee. The UPSC will prepare a panel of three IPS officers and send it to the state government for selecting the next DGP.

The five IPS officers whose records were be sent to the UPSC included former DGP Shatrujeet Kapur who was relieved of the charge of DGP on December 14 amid mounting pressure for initiating action against him in wake of suicide by fellow IPS officer Y Puran Kumar who had named him and several other officers in his suicide note.

Kapur who last week gave his consent for a central assignment has 10 months of service. The four other IPS officers who are holding the post of DGP in the state cadre in level-16 of the pay matrix and whose names were sent to the UPSC are Sanjeev Kumar Jain (1991 batch), Ajay Singhal (1992 batch), Alok Mittal and Arshinder Chawla (both of 1993 batch).

Kapur who was appointed as DGP on August 16, 2023, for a minimum tenure of two years as per the landmark apex court judgement in Prakash Singh case has completed his two-year tenure. He could have continued as DGP till his retirement in October 2026. Since the officiating DGP, OP Singh, is due to retire from service on December 31, the state government had initiated the process to appoint the next DGP by sending a proposal to the UPSC containing the names of five IPS officers for convening the meeting of the empanelment committee.