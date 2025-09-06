Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Haryana to hold Sewa Pakhwada to celebrate Modi’s birthday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 06:50 pm IST

An official spokesperson said that during this period, many public service programmes, welfare schemes, cleanliness drives, and other programmes of the central and state governments will be carried out.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that Sewa Pakhwada will be observed across the state from September 17 to October 2 to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini who held a meeting with officials said that for the last 11 years new schemes and projects have been implemented for public welfare, under Modi’s leadership. Inspired by the life philosophy of the Prime Minister, the spirit of service among the people will be strengthened during Sewa Pakhwada. We all must work together to make Sewa Pakhwada a success, Saini said.

Saini further said the Health department will organise medical check-up camps while the social justice and empowerment department will hold programmes for the welfare of differently-abled persons. Other departments will organise cleanliness campaigns and ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) programmes.

He said that during Sewa Pakhwada, blood donation camps, plastic-free campaigns and tree plantation drives will also be organised.

