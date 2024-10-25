Menu Explore
Haryana to host International Gita Mahotsav from Nov 28 to Dec 15

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 25, 2024 08:48 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that Tanzania will be the partner country for International Gita Mahotsav, while Odisha will serve as the partner state this year.

Haryana government on Thursday said the annual International Gita Mahotsav will be celebrated from November 28 to December 15.

The grand celebration of Gita Jayanti will take place on December 11 and three main events of the festival will be held from December 5-11. (HT File)
The grand celebration of Gita Jayanti will take place on December 11 and three main events of the festival will be held from December 5-11. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that Tanzania will be the partner country, while Odisha will serve as the partner state this year.

Stating that special attention must be given to cleanliness throughout the city to ensure that visitors from both India and abroad experience a pleasant and orderly environment, the chief minister called upon social and religious institutions, residents’ welfare associations, and the youth of Kurukshetra to actively involve themselves in this cleanliness drive.

He said that a special cleanliness campaign, named Divya Kurukshetra, should be launched in the city, and he will personally participate in the initiative to encourage public participation.

The grand celebration of Gita Jayanti will take place on December 11 and three main events of the festival will be held from December 5-11.

