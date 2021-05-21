Haryana to import black fungus medicines: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the state government will import medicines needed to treat black fungus disease which is surfacing mostly among people recovering from severe spell of Covid-19.

Admitting shortage of medicines needed to treat black fungus due to spike in cases, Vij said global tenders are being floated to import the medicine at the earliest.

“Black fungus has come to fore recently due to which there is shortage of its medicine,” he said, in a statement.

Haryana has approached the Centre in this regard and sought medicine. Apart from this, the Haryana government is floating global tenders for one crore doses of anti-Covid vaccine and other essential injections.

Vij on Thursday held a meeting regarding black fungus (mucormycosis) cases and had ordered to float global tenders for injections needed to treat black fungus along with one crore Covid vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, to ensure complete recovery post-Covid, Vij said that soon post-Covid centre, ‘Umang’ will be started in government hospitals of Haryana.

Vij said these centres are being started where Covid recovered patients will be treated and given training for their physical fitness through yoga and ‘pranayam’.

Besides this, services of physiotherapists and other physicians will also be available at these centres. Vij said due to increasing cases of Covid, patients are facing problems even after recovering from it and the state government is all set to tackle the situation.