Haryana to launch anti-drug campaign

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Monday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to launch a month-long extensive campaign to tighten the noose around drug peddlers. Prasad, who was presiding over a state level committee meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), directed senior civil and police functionaries to hold regular meetings with the head of educational institutions. Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Monday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to launch a month-long extensive campaign to tighten the noose around drug peddlers. (Representational image)

He said the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will carry out surprise inspection at the drug de-addictions centres in their respective districts. Besides, he also announced to form a working group headed by additional chief secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department G Anupama to maintain coordination with all stakeholder departments and to ensure effective implementation of various programmes against the drug menace.

An official spokesperson said that during the first six months of 2024, 1,653 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 2,196 have been arrested.