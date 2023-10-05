Haryana to launch road safety project with CoERS, IIT Madras

The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS), a central government entity, in collaboration with IIT-Madras, is launching a road safety project in Haryana to bring together the best practices in road safety and provide data-driven advice to stakeholders and public. The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS), a central government entity, in collaboration with IIT-Madras, is launching a road safety project in Haryana to bring together the best practices in road safety and provide data-driven advice to stakeholders and public. (Stock image)

This was stated by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting for the implementation of road safety interventions. The CS said that about 11,115 road accidents resulting in 5,021 road fatalities were reported in Haryana in 2022. About 75% of these fatal accidents stemmed from traffic violations.

He said the state has started a series of transformative projects aimed at saving lives on roads and bolstering healthcare services. The state government has integrated ambulances with the 112 immediate response helpline to provide timely medical assistance to road accident victims. A fleet of 670 ambulances has been integrated with the 112 helpline to facilitate the swift transport of trauma patients to medical facilities. Automatic registration procedures in certain hospitals further expedite the process, ensuring that no time is wasted in critical situations.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!