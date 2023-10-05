News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to launch road safety project with CoERS, IIT Madras

Haryana to launch road safety project with CoERS, IIT Madras

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 05, 2023

This was stated by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting for the implementation of road safety interventions. The CS said that about 11,115 road accidents resulting in 5,021 road fatalities were reported in Haryana in 2022. About 75% of these fatal accidents stemmed from traffic violations.

The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS), a central government entity, in collaboration with IIT-Madras, is launching a road safety project in Haryana to bring together the best practices in road safety and provide data-driven advice to stakeholders and public.

He said the state has started a series of transformative projects aimed at saving lives on roads and bolstering healthcare services. The state government has integrated ambulances with the 112 immediate response helpline to provide timely medical assistance to road accident victims. A fleet of 670 ambulances has been integrated with the 112 helpline to facilitate the swift transport of trauma patients to medical facilities. Automatic registration procedures in certain hospitals further expedite the process, ensuring that no time is wasted in critical situations.

