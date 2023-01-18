Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to link prisons, prosecution data with criminal tracking systems

Haryana to link prisons, prosecution data with criminal tracking systems

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 07:33 PM IST

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who held a review meeting on Wednesday, sought preparation of a standard operating procedure for integrated monitoring on terrorism and counterfeit currency and management system. The meeting was attended by director general of police PK Agrawal, additional director general of police (ADGP, crime) OP Singh besides others.

The Haryana government will integrate the prisons and prosecution database with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems. (Shutterstock)
The Haryana government will integrate the prisons and prosecution database with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government will integrate the prisons and prosecution database with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who held a review meeting on Wednesday, sought preparation of a standard operating procedure for integrated monitoring on terrorism and counterfeit currency and management system. The meeting was attended by director general of police PK Agrawal, additional director general of police (ADGP, crime) OP Singh besides others.

An official spokesperson said that Haryana police have also started sending alerts to citizens regarding progress in investigations and registration of FIRs, arrests and final report etc. The spokesperson said that 277 police stations in the state are currently connected with statewide area network bandwidth having high-speed internet facility. The chief secretary on Wednesday directed the police officials to integrate 47 more police stations with this facility at the earliest.

He said in view of future requirements, officers should explore the possibility of enhancing the bandwidth speed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out