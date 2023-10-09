Haryana to open 4 additional NDPS fast-track courts

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said that the state government has started the process to establish four additional NDPS fast-track courts. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said that the state government has started the process to establish four additional NDPS fast-track courts. (HT File Photo)

He said there are six already notified NDPS fast-track courts while one is operational.

“These courts will significantly expedite the resolution of NDPS cases within the state,” Kaushal said, adding the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has used cutting-edge technology to create a comprehensive database of drug traffickers in every village of the state.

The chief secretary virtually attended the Apex Committee of NCORD meeting held under the chairmanship of Union home secretary.

He said that the state government has established an advisory board to strengthen the institutional ecosystem for combating drug abuse. He said the HSNCB has prepared and circulated a detailed SoP regarding financial investigations of drug crimes.

Kaushal said that to facilitate close coordination, monitoring, and information sharing among the northern states and UTs, an “inter-state drug secretariat” has been established at Panchkula, Haryana.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau is using a dedicated software called HAWK for profiling drug traffickers accused in NDPS crimes in Haryana. This software is equipped with various data analytics features and has been in use since 2021. It maintains a detailed profile of each and every accused person involved in drug trafficking, including all “connections”, he added.

