: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the Haryana government will organise Pratibha Samman Samaroh on November 1 on the lines of India’s Got Talent (IGT) to nurture emerging talents in the state. Haryana to organise Pratibha Samman Samaroh on Nov 1: Khattar

He said that the event is scheduled to be held on the occasion of Haryana Day on November 1 and 10 talented and meritorious young individuals from the state will be recognised and honoured during the event.

He was addressing the gathering during a function to felicitate Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss (OTT) Season-2, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

Stating that drug addiction is a societal menace, the chief minister urged the youth to stay away from drugs and educate others about its harmful effects.

Recognising Yadav’s remarkable achievements, the chief minister assured support from the Haryana government to both him and his family in fostering his talent. He said that Yadav will receive special recognition at the Pratibha Samman ceremony.

