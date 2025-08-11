Haryana to plant over 2 crore saplings with collective efforts: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state government has set an ambitious target of planting 2.10 crore saplings under various campaigns with collective efforts. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini watering a sapling at the state-level Van Mahotsav event in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Saini, who was speaking at the state-level Van Mahotsav organised at Seonsar in Kurukshetra district, laid the foundation stone of the Saraswati Wetland Reservoir, Saraswati Flora and Biodiversity Conservation Park, and Saraswati Jungle Safari. He also unveiled the Haryana wildlife map and Kurukshetra wildlife map.

Saini said protecting nature and environment is not merely the government’s responsibility but of every citizen. “We must not forget that the basis of life lies in nature and trees. Issues like climate change, irregular rainfall and rising temperatures can only be addressed through large-scale tree plantation and their protection, which is essential for securing our future,’’ the CM said.

He said the government has also started special schemes to promote urban forestry so that green areas can be increased in cities. In addition, strict measures have been taken to prevent illegal felling of trees and to protect wildlife. To make society more sensitive towards forests and wildlife, facilities such as jeep safaris and children’s study tours have been arranged at Kalesar. The Green Aravalli Action Plan has also been launched in southern Haryana. This joint project of the central and state governments will be implemented in the Aravalli hills spread across four states (including Haryana) covering 29 districts, five of which are in Haryana.