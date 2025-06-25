Haryana to prepare master plan to protect Panchkula’s eco-sensitive zones

The Haryana forest and wildlife department has initiated the preparation of a zonal master plan (ZMP) for the eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) around three major wildlife sanctuaries in Panchkula district: Khol Hai Raitan, Bir Shikargah, and the Haryana side of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. To facilitate this comprehensive plan, a tender has been issued, aiming to integrate ecological, environmental, socio-economic, and regulatory factors. For the Haryana side of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, the total ESZ area is 24.60 sq km. (HT File)

According to an official, a three-month deadline has been fixed for the completion of the plan with an estimated cost of ₹40 lakh. The official said that the state government is mandated to prepare the ZMP for ESZs in close consultation with various departments and local stakeholders.

The official further informed that this plan will focus on the restoration of degraded areas, conservation of water resources and biodiversity, promotion and regulation of ecotourism, development of sustainable livelihood options, regulation of construction and industrial activities, and effective pollution control and solid waste management. Furthermore, it will facilitate the preparation of sectoral sub-plans (e.g., tourism, waste, transport, forest) in line with the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) and state guidelines.

The ESZ around Khol Hai Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary spans approximately 1,320 hectares. Similarly, the total area falling under the ESZ around Bir Shikargah Wildlife Sanctuary is approximately 1,131 hectares. For the Haryana side of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, the total ESZ area is 24.60 sq km.

It is pertinent to mention that MoEFCC had notified the ESZ around Khol Hai Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary in October 2016. Similarly, the ESZ around Bir Shikargah Wildlife Sanctuary, Panchkula, was notified in November 2016. Bir Shikargah Sanctuary, situated at approximately 400m above sea level, is part of the Shivalik Hills and the Ghaggar River catchment area, surrounded by villages and forest areas. The ESZ around the Haryana side of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary was notified by the ministry in November 2024.

Villages within Sukhna ESZ

As per the document, ten villages fall within the proposed ESZ around Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary: Prempura, Sokhomajri, Damala, Lohgarh, Manakpur Thakardas, Surajpur, Chandimandir Kotla, Darra Kharauni, Rampur, Saketari, and Mahadevpur. The total proposed area encompassing these villages is 6078.98 acres (2460.07 hectares). Notably, Saketri and Prempura, among these ten villages, are situated within a 700-meter radius from the sanctuary’s boundary. While houses in Saketri are located along the boundary, the habitation of Prempura village is at a distance of 300 to 700 meters from the boundary.

Box:

What will be done?

The preparation of the ZMP will involve several key activities including mapping and precise delineation of the ESZ boundary based on GPS co-ordinates as per the gazette notification, conducting a baseline survey covering land use, forest cover, water bodies, agricultural practices, tourism infrastructure, and human habitations, clearly identifying and classifying prohibited, regulated, and permissible activities within the ESZ in accordance with the official notifications.