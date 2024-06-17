 Haryana to recruit ‘Van Mitras’ soon - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana to recruit ‘Van Mitras’ soon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2024 06:40 AM IST

These ‘Van Mitras’ will be given honorarium to take care of the plants. He directed the officers to regularly map the existing plants and those planted annually under the plantation campaign using drones.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that ‘Van Mitras’ will be recruited soon under the ‘Van Mitra’ scheme.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that ‘Van Mitras’ will be recruited soon under the ‘Van Mitra’ scheme. (HT File)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that ‘Van Mitras’ will be recruited soon under the ‘Van Mitra’ scheme. (HT File)

These ‘Van Mitras’ will be given honorarium to take care of the plants. He directed the officers to regularly map the existing plants and those planted annually under the plantation campaign using drones.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The chief minister presided over a review meeting of the forest and wildlife department in Chandigarh on Sunday. On this occasion, he also released a brochure for the ‘Pran Vayu Devta Scheme’. The meeting was attended by the minister of state for environment, forests, and wildlife, Sanjay Singh.

Saini stated that illegal cutting of trees in the forest areas will not be tolerated. While reviewing the annual plantation drive conducted by the forest department during the monsoon season, the chief minister directed that these plants be geotagged, and their growth should be monitored for five years with the help of drones.

Expressing concern over forest fire incidents, the chief minister stated that such incidents not only kill wildlife but also cause damage worth crores of rupees and contribute to pollution. He said that if there is unnecessary delay in responding to a fire incident, officers from forest guards to district-level officers will be held accountable.

He directed the officers to ensure arrangements for supplying water from canals or tubewells to national parks like Kalesar, Sultanpur, and other dense forests so that this water can be used by wildlife during extreme heat and to aid in extinguishing fires.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to recruit ‘Van Mitras’ soon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On