Haryana to recruit ‘Van Mitras’ soon

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that ‘Van Mitras’ will be recruited soon under the ‘Van Mitra’ scheme. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that ‘Van Mitras’ will be recruited soon under the ‘Van Mitra’ scheme. (HT File)

These ‘Van Mitras’ will be given honorarium to take care of the plants. He directed the officers to regularly map the existing plants and those planted annually under the plantation campaign using drones.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The chief minister presided over a review meeting of the forest and wildlife department in Chandigarh on Sunday. On this occasion, he also released a brochure for the ‘Pran Vayu Devta Scheme’. The meeting was attended by the minister of state for environment, forests, and wildlife, Sanjay Singh.

Saini stated that illegal cutting of trees in the forest areas will not be tolerated. While reviewing the annual plantation drive conducted by the forest department during the monsoon season, the chief minister directed that these plants be geotagged, and their growth should be monitored for five years with the help of drones.

Expressing concern over forest fire incidents, the chief minister stated that such incidents not only kill wildlife but also cause damage worth crores of rupees and contribute to pollution. He said that if there is unnecessary delay in responding to a fire incident, officers from forest guards to district-level officers will be held accountable.

He directed the officers to ensure arrangements for supplying water from canals or tubewells to national parks like Kalesar, Sultanpur, and other dense forests so that this water can be used by wildlife during extreme heat and to aid in extinguishing fires.