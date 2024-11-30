Haryana to reward whistleblowers reporting tax evaders

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Friday that individuals providing information about tax evasion by any person or firm in the state will be rewarded by the state government, assuring that the identity and details of those sharing such information will remain confidential. ₹ 2 crore provision made for excise and taxation department for reward scheme (HT File)

To support this initiative, an initial fund of ₹2 crore will be allocated to the excise and taxation department, chief minister said while chairing a review meeting of the excise and taxation department here.

Directing to take stern action against individuals involved in production and smuggling of spurious liquor, the chief minister said that the department should enforce the strictest penalties, including hefty fines, against such anti-social elements. He said that assets acquired by such individuals through illicit means should also be attached.

Saini also instructed that liquor vends in rural areas should be located at a sufficient distance from homes, schools and religious sites, and obtaining approval from the gram panchayat should be made mandatory for not establishing such vends. He also asked the department to introduce a one-time settlement scheme to resolve pending tax issues for small traders.