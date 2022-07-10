Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them.

“We are soon going to form a Backward Classes Commission, which will take care of your concerns. It will be ensured that the beneficiaries will get benefits of all the schemes through the Commission,” the chief minister said at a programme organised to celebrate the anniversary of Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara in Kurukshetra.

He also announced that Lohgarh, the capital of Baba Banda Singh, will be developed and the inclusion of Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara’s name will be ensured.

Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC. “But, we have already taken up this issue with the Union government as bringing these castes under one category is not a state subject,” he added.

“The government has taken the initiative to uplift the last person standing in the queue and in order to bring the nomadic castes into the mainstream, their families have been given Parivar Pehchan Patras,” Khattar said.

He assured that the state government will pursue these demands.

The chief minister, however, advised the people belonging to the OBC category who have enough resources of earning consider not going to the SC category.

“Even people from SC category should make efforts to come under the OBC and those are under OBC category should try to come in general category as they should make efforts to go on the higher level,” he added.

He said that now, benefits will be given as per the earnings of a family. “Even if they are from the general category, they will also get benefits as per their annual income,” he added.

“Out of 27,000 families of Labana and Banjara communities in the state, the annual income of around 1,700 families is above ₹5 lakh. Some families are even earning above ₹10 lakh,” Khattar said, adding that the benefits should be given to families whose family income is around ₹50,000.

He urged the families who earn above ₹5 lakh a year to help those living in abject poverty.

On the demand of naming chowks and educational institutions after Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, Khattar said he has already instructed the deputy commissioners to do so as per their population.

He said that people can give a representation to the district authority concerned on their such demands.

The CM also announced to set up a community centre after the name of Banjara at Kurukshetra and said that Labana Bhawan will also be built at Kurukshetra once the release of land is finalised.

Khattar said that great personalities do not belong to any one religion and caste, but to all and their thoughts, ideals and personalities inspire everyone.

