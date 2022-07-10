Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them.
“We are soon going to form a Backward Classes Commission, which will take care of your concerns. It will be ensured that the beneficiaries will get benefits of all the schemes through the Commission,” the chief minister said at a programme organised to celebrate the anniversary of Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara in Kurukshetra.
He also announced that Lohgarh, the capital of Baba Banda Singh, will be developed and the inclusion of Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara’s name will be ensured.
Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC. “But, we have already taken up this issue with the Union government as bringing these castes under one category is not a state subject,” he added.
“The government has taken the initiative to uplift the last person standing in the queue and in order to bring the nomadic castes into the mainstream, their families have been given Parivar Pehchan Patras,” Khattar said.
He assured that the state government will pursue these demands.
The chief minister, however, advised the people belonging to the OBC category who have enough resources of earning consider not going to the SC category.
“Even people from SC category should make efforts to come under the OBC and those are under OBC category should try to come in general category as they should make efforts to go on the higher level,” he added.
He said that now, benefits will be given as per the earnings of a family. “Even if they are from the general category, they will also get benefits as per their annual income,” he added.
“Out of 27,000 families of Labana and Banjara communities in the state, the annual income of around 1,700 families is above ₹5 lakh. Some families are even earning above ₹10 lakh,” Khattar said, adding that the benefits should be given to families whose family income is around ₹50,000.
He urged the families who earn above ₹5 lakh a year to help those living in abject poverty.
On the demand of naming chowks and educational institutions after Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, Khattar said he has already instructed the deputy commissioners to do so as per their population.
He said that people can give a representation to the district authority concerned on their such demands.
The CM also announced to set up a community centre after the name of Banjara at Kurukshetra and said that Labana Bhawan will also be built at Kurukshetra once the release of land is finalised.
Khattar said that great personalities do not belong to any one religion and caste, but to all and their thoughts, ideals and personalities inspire everyone.
FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh
Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters. Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a 'refuge for criminals' and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.
Demolition drive: Now Karnal residents protest outside DC’s residence
Angry over the demolition of under-construction buildings in unapproved colonies of Karnal, a group of people on Sunday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner's residence, demanding compensation for the damaged properties and action against the district town planner. Amid heavy police deployment, they staged a protest for more than an hour. Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and tried to pacify them.
BMC scraps tender for ₹44cr aquarium at Byculla zoo
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has scrapped the contentious ₹44-crore tenders that were floated for the construction of a state-of-the-art aquarium at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udhyan or Byculla Zoo. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the project was scrapped because the BMC has already received a go-ahead from the state government for building an aquarium and marine research centre at the Worli on a plot occupied by government dairy.
Bengaluru logs 831 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Karnataka on Sunday reported 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total infections to 39,79,021, the State Health Department said. Active cases stood at 6,898. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 831 while there were 30 cases in Mysuru, 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Belagavi and Kolar and 10 in Udupi. There were zero infections and fatalities in 11 districts of the State. The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.
