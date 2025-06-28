Haryana tops country in free cashless treatment for road accident victims: DGP

The Haryana Police on Friday said that the initiative to provide free and prompt medical assistance to road accident victims has now become a model for the entire nation. In a statement, Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur said that “free cashless treatment scheme” launched on October 1, 2024, has earned Haryana the top position at the national level (HT File)

In a statement, Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur said that “free cashless treatment scheme” launched on October 1, 2024, has earned Haryana the top position at the national level and that this achievement was the result of Haryana Police’s alertness and technological proficiency which transformed this scheme into a robust, responsive, and impactful relief mechanism on the ground.

Ever since the scheme was implemented, Haryana Police have provided free cashless treatment in 3,167 road accident cases. “This figure is the highest among all Indian states,” a police spokesperson said.

In every district, DSP/ACP-level officers have been designated as nodal officers, heading 24x7 active District Road Safety Cells. Upon receiving accident information, the case is digitally processed and approved within six hours. A state wide dedicated WhatsApp network ensures real-time monitoring of every case, the spokesperson said, adding that 1,228 hospitals across the state are empanelled under this scheme, ensuring that no accident victim is deprived of timely and appropriate treatment.