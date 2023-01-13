Haryana: Truck driver found dead in Karnal

A truck driver was found dead in his truck at a fuel station near Karnal on Thursday morning. The police said the deceased has been identified as Sukhi Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur. Varun Kumar, owner of the fuel station, said the body was spotted by the staff members of the fuel station and they informed the police. The police said the body has been taken for the postmortem and the actual cause of death could be ascertained only after the postmortem report.

Other short stories

Foetus found in Rewari

Rohtak : A foetus was recovered from the fields of Shadat Nagar village in Rewari. The incident came to light when farmer Pawan Kumar was going to his fields on Wednesday evening and he spotted the foetus and informed the villagers. They alerted Kosli police. The foetus was wrapped in a cloth and it was hanging from the branch of a tree. A spokesman of Rewari police said they have asked the health authorities to check the status of pregnant women in the area. “The foetus was sent to civil hospital for the medical examination and a case was registered against an unknown woman under Section 318 of the IPC,” the spokesman added.

OPD, emergency services in pvt hospitals shut in Hisar

Rohtak : The out-patient department (OPD) and emergency services remained closed in Hisar’s private hospitals on Thursday to protest against the alleged attempt to kidnap doctor Ravinder Gupta on Monday. Bike-borne assailants had barged into the house of the doctor on Monday evening and tried to kidnap him. When their bid foiled, they thrashed him. Urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta assured Ravinder that the police will arrest the assailants soon. Hisar DSP Ashok Kumar told the minister that a bike with Delhi registration number has been identified and the assailants will be behind the bars soon. Hisar mayor Gautam Sardana said he will raise the issue before home minister Anil Vij. Patients suffered a lot after the doctors went on strike.