Haryana: UAE envoy opens 4 padel courts at Jindal University

UAE ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali inaugurated four state-of-the-art padel courts at OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonepat on Tuesday. The four padel courts are named after leading UAE airlines— Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai. (HT Photo)

The four padel courts are named after leading UAE airlines— Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai. Commenting on the occasion, Alshaali said, “Padel tennis is the UAE’s fastest-growing sport and has experienced a surge of interest in India over recent years. The opening of the padel courts will not only open new opportunities for Jindal varsity students to participate in a highly social and exciting sporting activity, it will also offer JGU scope to host international padel tournaments and training camps.”

The inauguration ceremony underscored the shared commitment of the UAE and India to strengthening bilateral ties. Jindal varsity vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said the event is a reminder of the possibilities that open up when people are connected, whether through sports, education, business, or cultural exchange.