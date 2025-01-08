Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: UAE envoy opens 4 padel courts at Jindal University

ByHT Correspondent, Sonepat
Jan 08, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The inauguration ceremony underscored the shared commitment of the UAE and India to strengthening bilateral ties

UAE ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali inaugurated four state-of-the-art padel courts at OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonepat on Tuesday.

The four padel courts are named after leading UAE airlines— Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai. (HT Photo)
The four padel courts are named after leading UAE airlines— Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai. (HT Photo)

The four padel courts are named after leading UAE airlines— Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai. Commenting on the occasion, Alshaali said, “Padel tennis is the UAE’s fastest-growing sport and has experienced a surge of interest in India over recent years. The opening of the padel courts will not only open new opportunities for Jindal varsity students to participate in a highly social and exciting sporting activity, it will also offer JGU scope to host international padel tournaments and training camps.”

The inauguration ceremony underscored the shared commitment of the UAE and India to strengthening bilateral ties. Jindal varsity vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said the event is a reminder of the possibilities that open up when people are connected, whether through sports, education, business, or cultural exchange.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On