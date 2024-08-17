Haryana: Uklana MLA Anoop quits JJP ahead of assembly polls

Former Haryana minister and two-time Uklana law-maker Anoop Dhanak on Friday resigned from all positions of the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) citing personal reasons. Anoop’s resignation comes hours after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission of India. Anoop Dhanak. (HT File)

The former minister of state for labour (independent charge) Dhanak was close confidante of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and his son Dushyant Chautala, who accommodated him into Manohar Lal Khattar’s cabinet from JJP’s quota in 2019.

In a letter to JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala, Uklana MLA Anoop Dhanak said that he is resigning from all positions of the JJP due to personal reasons and urged the party chief to accept his resignation.

Out of JJP’s ten MLAs, Anoop is the seventh legislator, who distanced himself from the party. Now, Dushyant, his mother and Badhra MLA Naina Chautala and Julana MLA Amarjeet Singh Dhanda are standing with the party.

Commenting on Anoop Dhanak’s resignation, former deputy CM and JJP MLA Dushyant Chautala said that they have received his resignation and they will introspect reasons behind his resignation.

According to sources close to Anoop Dhanak, he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata party soon.

“ Anoop is preparing to contest the assembly polls from Uklana on BJP’s symbol,” said sources close to the two-time MLA.

In the 2019 assembly polls, JJP had won 10 assembly seats and supported the BJP after the saffron party fell short of the majority. Anoop along with Dushyant remained minister till March this year until the BJP snapped ties with JJP. He was the party’s Dalit face and considered close to Ajay Chautala since his initial days of politics. In the 2024 general polls, Anoop Dhanak remained away from the poll campaign of party’s Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Naina Chautala, who forfeited her security deposit. During a family feud within the Chautala clan that led to vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2018, Anoop, the then INLD MLA switched his loyalty towards Ajay Chautala and attended a rally when the JJP was formed in Jind on December 9,2018.