Haryana: Undermining the values of Constitution is in Cong’s DNA: CM

Marking the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, the ruling BJP in Haryana launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of "crushing the Constitution" and "murdering democracy." State-level and district-level programmes were held under the banner of "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" on Wednesday to remind citizens of what the BJP termed "a dark chapter in India's democratic history."

At a state-level event in Karnal, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of betraying the Constitution for political gains. “Undermining the core values of the Constitution is in the DNA of the Congress, even though they pretend to be its protectors,” he said.

Recalling the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Saini said, “The brutality still sends chills down our spines. The decision was made purely to fulfill the political will of those in power, driven by arrogance. It was a deliberate conspiracy where the sacred Constitution was crushed for personal gain.”

He added that even after 50 years, the Congress has not apologised for the Emergency, which he said was a direct assault on democratic values.

Saini also met with several of the 53 “Loktantra Senanis” (democracy fighters) and their families after the event.

Cong murdered democracy by imposing Emergency: State BJP chief

State BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, speaking at the “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” in Panchkula, said, “Congress is an anti-democracy party. By imposing Emergency, it not only crushed the Constitution but also held hostage the freedom of press and citizens’ rights,” Badoli said.

Badoli reminded people that the Emergency was imposed at midnight on June 25, 1975, citing internal disturbances as the reason.

“Even 50 years after the Emergency, even today, the Congress continues with the same mentality. Whenever it faces trouble, it doesn’t hesitate to act against the spirit of the Constitution,” he alleged, adding that it is important for today’s generation to know about those who killed the Constitution.