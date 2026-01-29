Haryana: Vice prez to inaugurate Surajkund craft festival on Jan 31

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s heritage and tourism minister, Dr Arvind Sharma, on Tuesday said that the 16-day-long Surajkund International Aatmanirbhar Craft Festival, starting on January 31, will make a strong impact on the world’s cultural and tourism map. Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, will inaugurate the craft conclave at Surajkund, Faridabad, on January 31, while Union tourism minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini will attend as special guests.

The festival will conclude on February 15 and governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will be the chief guest of the festival's concluding ceremony.

Last year, 635 participants from 44 countries displayed their talent, whereas this year nearly 800 participants from over 50 countries will take part.

Addressing a press conference, the tourism minister said that the 39th Surajkund international craft festival will strengthen the cultural heritage of national and international artists, artisans, and weavers, while giving fresh momentum to intellectual and commercial activities.

The guiding mantra of the festival will be “Local to Global – Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

He said that Egypt, as the partner nation for the fourth time, will attract visitors with its ancient art and culture, while the theme states Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya will showcase their rich cultural and folk traditions at the fairground.

More than 1,200 stalls have been allotted at the festival for national and international weavers, artisans, and for the exhibition and sale of traditional crafts. Renowned artists including Kailash Kher, Gurdas Maan, and Mahabir Guddu, among others, will perform at the festival.

To keep Haryana’s cultural and folk art traditions alive, regional artists will perform on various stages, featuring traditional musical instruments such as the ektara, sarangi, and dheru. Keeping in view the increasing footfall of tourists every year, infrastructure development works worth approximately ₹4.75 crore have been undertaken at the fairground. These include beautification of the venue, widening of pathways, construction of 127 new huts, repair of old huts, and expansion of the amusement area.

Commissioner and secretary (heritage and tourism department) Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal, said that the Surajkund mela is not just a fair, but an event with national and international recognition. Dr Agarwal further said that the Surajkund Mela is organised to promote artisans and their craftsmanship. The event strengthens self-reliance, enhances export potential, and gives local products a global platform, thereby realising the vision of “Local to Global.”