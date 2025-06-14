Haryana: Vij suspends JE over delay in fixing faulty transformer in Ambala village

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij has suspended Sanjay Kumar, junior engineer (JE) of the Ambala industrial area subdivision for failing to replace a faulty transformer in Chandpura village of Ambala Cantonment even five days after a complaint was submitted. A government spokesperson said the residents of Chandpura village had submitted a complaint to the energy minister regarding the issue after which action was taken against the JE. (HT File)

A government spokesperson said the villagers had submitted a complaint to the energy minister regarding the issue after which action was taken against the JE. The villagers alleged that the power transformer in Chandpura had been non-functional for several days, and they had lodged a complaint about it with the JE nearly 15 days ago. However, neither the transformer was repaired nor replaced.

The spokesperson said that energy minister had earlier directed the discom officials to repair or replace faulty transformers within one hour in urban areas and within two hours in rural areas to ensure uninterrupted power supply.