Haryana: Water supply cut, told to leave hostels: Hisar agri varsity students

Tensions escalated at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, on Thursday as protesting students and varsity authorities remained at loggerheads. The authorities reportedly cut water supplies and asked students to vacate their hostels after the semester exams ended. The students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University protest on a road in Hisar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Female postgraduate students claimed they were denied food and told to leave. Additional warden Nidhi Kamboj posted on WhatsApp, “Postgraduate students who have permission for staying in summer break are allowed to stay otherwise no one will be allowed.” Undergraduates were directed to fetch luggage tonight. The mess remains closed, with nightpass requests directed to the warden.

Agitated students began cooking at the protest site and vowed a long-haul sit-in “until the government gives us written acceptance of our eight demands,” said BSc student Deepanshu. They threatened to shut down the varsity from July 2 if their demands—negotiated with a government panel—aren’t formally accepted.

MSC girls additionally alleged they were marked as failed online, despite assurances from the panel that exams would be reconducted after three weeks. “The government is using various tactics to suppress our voices,” they claimed.

Student leader Rohit Dalal alleged VC Prof B R Kamboj refused to honour minister Mahipal Dhanda’s commitment and blamed students for the ongoing stalemate.

Meanwhile, a varsity spokesperson maintained that vacating hostels after semester-end was a routine practice.