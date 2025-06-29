Haryana: Wheat yield up by 30% in last decade: Data

The wheat yield per hectare (Ha) in the country grew from 2,750 kgs during 2014-15 rabi season to 3,587 kgs in 2024-25, which is nearly a 30% increase, the Karnal-based ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) said. Accordingly, the wheat yield stood at 3,587 Kg/Ha for this season, recording a mild increase from 3,559 kg/Ha from last year, while annual production also rose from 113.29 million tonnes (MT) in 2023-24 to 117.51 MT this season. (HT File)

Wheat scientists said that yield refers to the amount of crop produced per unit of land area, typically measured in kilograms or tonnes per hectare.

Yield is considered a key indicator for agricultural productivity and quality of land, reflecting how much crop is produced from a particular area, they said.

The data was prepared according to the third estimate figures by the union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare released last month.

The ministry is likely to release fourth and final estimate by end of July or August, the scientists said.

Figures shared by IIWBR, also showed that the country witnessed a 36% rise in annual production from 86.52 MT in 2014-15 to 117.51 MT in a decade’s time, while also recording an increase in area under wheat from 314.6 lakh hectares to 327.6 lakh hectares during the period.

During the last season, the area under wheat was 318.33 lakh hectares.

Wheat production more than target

As per the figures of the third estimate, the wheat production achieved this year so far (117.51 MT) is slightly above than the target of 115 MT.

This is an all-time high in the history of wheat production in India. India is the world’s second-largest wheat grower after China.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, IIWBR director Ratan Tiwari highlighted that the deployment of climate resilient seed varieties and assured price on crop are primary reasons behind this record.

“DBW187, DBW303, DBW222, HI1634 and HD3386 were the top breeder seed indented varieties distributed by the institute to the farmers in the country. We consider DBW187 as a mega variety or pan-India variety. Better reach for the seeds is also the reason there has been a whooping rise in wheat yield in the last one decade,” he said.

“Moreover, there is a growing awareness among the farmers about changing weather patterns and they are shifting more to new heat-tolerant varieties. I believe that despite temperature fluctuation during the early months of this year, there was no fall in productivity, because of these seed varieties. Also, no disease and crop lodging also helped in achieving this. The grain quality also appears good,” he added.