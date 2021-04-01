Haryana witnesses its biggest single-day spike of year as 1,106 test +ve for Covid

Haryana on Wednesday recorded eight fatalities and 1,106 fresh Covid-19 cases, in what was the biggest surge in spread of the virus after a lull of about three-and-a-half-months.

After recording 1,250 new cases on December 10 last year, the number of fresh cases in state had started coming down until two weeks back.

On Wednesday, among districts with maximum number of fresh cases were Gurugram with 276 cases, Karnal 182, Ambala 105, Jind 98, Panchkula and Yamunanagar 93 each, Kurukshetra 81, and Faridabad 70.

Over one lakh people were vaccinated across state on Wednesday with 1,06,244 people getting the first dose and 2,656 being vaccinated with the second shot.

As per the health bulletin, the cumulative number of people vaccinated till Wednesday rose to around 16 lakh.