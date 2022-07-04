Haryana: Woman mandi supervisor ends life, husband among 7 booked for dowry death
A 30-year-old woman was found hanging inside a government quarter at Taraori town in Karnal district late on Saturday.
She was posted as the mandi supervisor in the market committee office of Taraori. The police said that she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. The woman originally belonged to Bhiwani, while her husband, a naib tehsildar, was posted at Badhra in the same district.
Police officials said the family members of the woman alleged that she has also left a suicide note blaming her husband and in-laws for forcing her to take the extreme step.
The police said that she was alone at the house at the time of the incident. Officials associated with the investigation said that as per the complaint of the family members, they have registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws for dowry death. The woman’s body has been sent for the postmortem examination.
The family members told the police that the couple had married 18 months ago.
Sandeep Singh, incharge of the Taraori police station, said on the complaint of the woman’s family members, a case has been registered against the husband, his mother and father and others under sections 304B (dowry death) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
