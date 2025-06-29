Search
Haryana: Woman SI held while accepting 60k bribe in rape case probe

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 29, 2025 06:26 AM IST

The sub-inspector, posted at Civil Lines police station in Sonepat, allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh bribe to remove the accused’s name from the case

A woman sub-inspector posted at the Civil Lines police station in Sonepat was arrested on Saturday by a team of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau while accepting a bribe of 60,000 to drop a man’s name from a rape case.

The woman was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the bureau said that the accused officer, identified as sub-inspector Manju, had already taken 40,000 from the complainant, Ankit Kumar, a resident of Mahra village, and was allegedly demanding an additional 60,000 to remove his name from the case and facilitate the cancellation of the FIR.

“A zero FIR under rape charges had earlier been filed against Ankit Kumar. The case was later transferred to the Sonepat police for investigation. During the probe, SI Manju reportedly found that the rape allegations were baseless and stemmed from a land dispute between two families in the village,” the spokesperson said.

“Despite knowing the allegations were false, the sub-inspector contacted Ankit and reportedly demanded 1lakh to drop his name from the case. She first took 40,000 and later demanded another 60,000. Ankit then approached the vigilance bureau and a trap was laid. She was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe,” the spokesperson added.

