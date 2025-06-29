Haryana: Woman SI held while accepting 60k bribe in rape case probe

A woman sub-inspector posted at the Civil Lines police station in Sonepat was arrested on Saturday by a team of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau while accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 to drop a man’s name from a rape case. The woman was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said. (HT File)

A spokesperson of the bureau said that the accused officer, identified as sub-inspector Manju, had already taken ₹40,000 from the complainant, Ankit Kumar, a resident of Mahra village, and was allegedly demanding an additional ₹60,000 to remove his name from the case and facilitate the cancellation of the FIR.

“A zero FIR under rape charges had earlier been filed against Ankit Kumar. The case was later transferred to the Sonepat police for investigation. During the probe, SI Manju reportedly found that the rape allegations were baseless and stemmed from a land dispute between two families in the village,” the spokesperson said.

“Despite knowing the allegations were false, the sub-inspector contacted Ankit and reportedly demanded ₹1lakh to drop his name from the case. She first took ₹40,000 and later demanded another ₹60,000. Ankit then approached the vigilance bureau and a trap was laid. She was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe,” the spokesperson added.