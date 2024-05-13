Haryana youth gives new lease of life to five patients

A 24-year-old brain dead Haryana youth gave a new lease of life to five patients by donating organs at PGIMER, Chandigarh. In another case, the family of an 18-year-old Haryana girl, after her tragic death, saved the lives of four critically ill patients by donating her organs. (iStock)

Shubham, a student from Patti Afgan village in Haryana’s Kaithal, was injured in a road accident on May 7. Due to severe injuries, he was admitted to PGIMER the following day.

Despite efforts of medical teams, Shubham could not be retrieved from his critical condition and was declared brain dead on May 9 after two meetings of the Brain Death Certification Committee duly.

Following the protocols of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), transplant coordinators approached the family to consider the option of organ donation, and after their consent the process was initiated.

PGIMER medical superintendent and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) nodal officer Dr Vipin Koushal, while detailing about the case, said, “After the family’s consent, we secured Shubham’s liver, kidneys, pancreas and corneas.”

As cross-matching indicated no corresponding recipient for the liver at PGIMER, the organ was allocated to a 34-year-old female admitted at ILBS hospital, New Delhi, said Dr Koushal.

To ensure safe and speedy transport of the harvested organs, a green corridor was set up in conjunction with retrieval timings, from PGIMER to international airport at Mohali, to enable safe passage for the transport of the retrieved liver to Delhi on Friday.

The kidney beneficiaries included a 39-year-old male on dialysis for long and another 34-year-old male struggling with type-1 diabetes, who underwent simultaneous kidney pancreas transplantation, thus, getting a second lease of life.

The retrieved corneas from the donor restored the sight of two corneal blind patients. This way, five lives have been impacted with the generous decision of organ donation by Shubham’s family, said Dr Koushal.

Haryana teen gives gift of life to four

In another case, the family of an 18-year-old Haryana girl, after her tragic death, saved the lives of four critically ill patients by donating her organs.

Joginder Pal Singh and Pinky Rani chose to donate the organs of their daughter Preet, who met with an accident on April 29 and was declared brain dead at Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, on Saturday. The donated liver was sent to Max Hospital, Saket. The pancreas and one kidney were sent to PGIMER, Chandigarh, and another kidney was donated to a critical kidney failure patient at Alchemist Hospital itself. For speedy and timely transportation of organs, green corridors were created on Sunday.