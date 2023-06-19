HPMS portal to monitor 100-crore project progress

The standing committee headed by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal which monitors the monthly progress of infrastructure projects worth over ₹100 crore has ensured the timely completion of 13 projects costing ₹2,099 crore across eight departments. These are PWD (B&R), public health engineering, irrigation and water resources, technical education, urban local bodies, transport, energy, and home. The standing committee headed by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal which monitors the monthly progress of infrastructure projects worth over ₹ 100 crore has ensured the timely completion of 13 projects costing ₹ 2,099 crore across eight departments. Discussion around the HPMS portal with additional chief secretaries and nodal officers responsible for monitoring the operational review of state infrastructure projects was held on Monday. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson said that to ensure quality of projects, the government conducted review and regular capacity-building sessions. “We are now embarking on the implementation of a dedicated Haryana Project Monitoring System (HPMS) portal. This portal aims at strengthening the monitoring process by providing interactive dashboards and facilitating seamless coordination,” the chief secretary said on Monday.

Discussion around the HPMS portal with additional chief secretaries and nodal officers responsible for monitoring the operational review of state infrastructure projects was held on Monday. The chief secretary, while emphasising the importance of timely updates, said that officers will be required to upload project progress within the first week of every month.

Currently, the standing committee is overseeing the progress of over 90 projects across 14 departments, with a total cost exceeding ₹57,798 crore.

Kaushal said they will continue to leverage technology to enhance monitoring and evaluation processes and the HPMS portal represents a significant step forward in efforts to promote accountability and timely completion of projects.

