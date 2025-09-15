Haryana’s education system being strengthened, will fully implement new NEP this year: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the education system in the state is being strengthened to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed nation by 2047. Saini was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the programme organised on the occasion of the 75th foundation year of the local Saini Shikshan Sansthan on Sunday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a gathering during an event in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka /HindustanTimes)

Saini said that the state government is committed to making Haryana a leading state in the field of education. The goal has been set to fully implement the new National Education Policy in the state by 2025.

The government will establish 10 new IMTs in the state, which will provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youth, he said.

In the past 10 and a half years, the government has given government jobs to 1.80 lakh youth purely on merit, without ‘parchi-kharchi’, he added.

“On May 10, 1941, in a chaupal (community courtyard) of this very city, the institution started with Saini Primary School and, following the message of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule that “work is worship,” after 75 years today, the society has grown by leaps and bounds,” Saini said.

He announced a grant of Rs. 51 lakh from his voluntary fund for the institution and assured that all the four demands put forth by the Saini Shikshan Sansthan would be fulfilled as far as possible.

Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra also announced a grant of ₹21 lakh for the institution.

Saini said Atal Tinkering Labs have been set up in all 22 districts of the state and more than 5,000 schools have been provided Wi-Fi connectivity.

“To promote digital education, 5 lakh tablets have been distributed to students of Classes 10 to 12, digital boards installed in about 40,000 classrooms, and 1,201 ICT labs established. To strengthen the foundation of children, a functional literacy and numeracy programme has been launched for Classes 1 to 3,” the CM said.