Haryana’s Jyotisar draws pilgrims to state-level event on Guru’s martyrdom day

Jyotisar: Jyotisar, 15km from Kurukshetra, is exactly where Shri Krishna delivered the Bhagavad Gita sermon to Arjuna before the start of the Mahabharat war 5,000 years ago. The temple town on the Pehowa road has been a tirth sthal (pilgrimage destination) for Hindus, but on Tuesday, it was the venue of the state-level function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Devotees at the venue of the state-level function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, at Jyotisar near Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A pandal (tent) spread over 170 acres with separate areas for private parking and buses saw pilgrims coming from across Haryana and adjoining Punjab and Delhi to attend the programme organised by the state government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

The entrance of the venue of the state-level function at Jyotisar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A white gate resembling the domes of a gurdwara welcomed the sangat (followers), while two community kitchens run by Sikh philanthropists were set up for the estimated gathering of 1 lakh people.

Devotees participating in four nagar kirtans (religious processions) from Sirsa, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Faridabad had arrived at Jyotisar on Monday. As many as 350 children performed shabad kirtan of Guru Ki Vaani, while a sand art show was also organised on the occasion.

Since November 1, programmes dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur have been organised across the state to spread his teachings.

Parminder Kaur, 65, from Singhpura village in Kurukshetra district said: “Our land is fortunate to have witnessed such a grant event. Pilgrims are here for the samagam (event) and will also be witnessing the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, too,” she said.

Tara Singh, a member of Sirsa’s Phaggu village panchayat, said: “The state government has left no stone unturned to commemorate the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.”

Harman Singh, 12, who came all the way from Fatehabad district with friends and family, said: “I’m in Class 6 and we’ve been taught about Guru Tegh Bahadur ji’s ultimate sacrifice that earned him the title of ‘Hind Di Chadar’. His role as a guardian of religious freedom is unparalleled.”