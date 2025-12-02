Haryana’s next DGP: Names of five DG rank officers to be sent to UPSC

Initiating the process to appoint the next Director General of Police (DGP), the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana has decided to send a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to prepare a panel of three IPS officers. Chief minister Saini has approved the proposal and the state government is now seeking integrity certificates and willingness of the IPS officers in the zone of consideration. Ajay Singhal and Alok Mittal would vie for the top police job.

The move is significant as it unmistakably suggests that 1990 batch IPS officer, Shatrujeet Kapur, who was holding the charge of state DGP till October 14 morning but was asked to proceed on leave amid growing clamour for his ouster in wake of suicide by fellow IPS officer Y Puran Kumar is unlikely to join back as the head of the police force.

Since OP Singh, the 1992 batch officer who was given the additional charge of state DGP during the leave period of Kapur, is slated to retire on December 31, the state government has set in motion the process to appoint the next DGP.

As per the September 22, 2023 amended guidelines prepared by the UPSC for empanelling officers for appointment as Director General of Police, the normal zone of consideration shall consist of IPS officers who are holding the post of DGP in the state cadre in level-16 of the pay matrix.

Top officials said the proposal containing the names of five director general rank IPS officers, including Shatrujeet Kapur, will be sent to the UPSC this week. The commission in turn will scrutinize the records and prepare a panel of three IPS officers and communicate it to the state government. The state government will then select the next head of the police force from among the three shortlisted IPS officers. The IPS officers whose names are being sent to the UPSC are: Shatrujeet Kapur, SK Jain (1991 batch), Ajay Singhal (1992 batch), Alok Mittal and Arshinder Chawla (both of 1993 batch).

Officials said that while Kapur’s name will figure in the proposal being sent to the UPSC as he has 11 months to retire, the state government will have to mention the reasons for his being on leave since October 14, including the registration of an abetment to suicide case by Chandigarh Police following the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Since 1991 batch IPS officer SK Jain’s name was held back in proposal sent by the Haryana government in 2023 as he could not get an integrity certificate from the state government, having adverse entries in his service records, officials said that three IPS officers, likely to be empanelled by the UPSC would be Shatrujeet Kapur, Ajay Singhal and Alok Mittal. Ultimately, it will be Singhal and Mittal who would be vying for the top police job.

Ajay Singhal posted as ACB head

The state government on Monday posted 1992 batch IPS officer Ajay Singhal as director general, Anti-Corruption Bureau replacing Alok Mittal of the 1993 batch. Mittal was posted as managing director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation and additional resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi. Two IPS officers, Navdeep Singh Virk and Kala Ramachandran were repatriated to the police department. While Virk was posted as ADGP, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau and Director, Vigilance and Security, Power Utilities, Kala Ramachandran was posted as ADGP, Human Rights and Litigation.