Haryana’s rural areas hit by Covid totally neglected: Sampat Singh

Former Haryana minister Sampat Singh on Saturday expressed concerns over the second wave of Covid-19 penetrating the rural areas of Haryana.

In a statement, he said, “The rural lifestyle is such that the entire population is dependent on each other. Thus, villagers are more prone to rapid infection.”

“Most villages in Haryana had been hit by the pandemic and the number of deaths had been mounting steadily. Villages are being neglected completely as doctors and paramedical staff posted in health centres there, have been deputed at hospitals in towns and cities,” said the former minister, who had joined BJP in 2019.

Terming management of the pandemic “utterly unsatisfactory and ineffective”, he asked the Centre and the state government to redouble their efforts to meet the challenge posed by the second wave of Covid-19.

He said that government should focus on managing the situation and apply all its resources since the situation is extremely critical.

“The government had taken the first wave of the pandemic lightly. The health infrastructure was not ramped up and the government stopped consulting health professionals,” he added.

“This criminal neglect resulted in the second wave hitting the country. The situation is now out of control and the government seemed helpless and clueless,” he said.