Haryana’s Tanishka tops NEET
Tanishka Yadav secured 715 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam; she returned to her Mirzapur Bachhod village in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district
: Tanishka Yadav, a resident of Mirzapur Bachhod village in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2022 examination, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday.
She had secured 715 marks out of 720.
The residents of Mirzapur Bachhod village welcomed Tanishka on Thursday after she reached from Rajasthan’s Kota, where she was preparing for the NEET exam.
According to NTA, 18,72,343 aspirants had registered for this prestigious medical exam to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses at undergraduate level.
Sharing her success mantra, Tanishka said she had moved to Kota in Rajasthan after completing her class 10 from Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan, Narnaul.
“I got admission there in a private success, besides attending coaching classes at an institute. I used to focus on self study six to seven hours after the coaching classes. My grandparents are my role models and they motivated me to achieve this fate,” she said.
Tanishka’s father Krishan Kumar and mother Sarita Yadav, both are government teachers in Haryana. Her grandfather Ram Avtar Yadav is a retired deputy commandant from the CRPF and grandmother Reshmi Devi is a house maker.
The NEET topper had bagged 96.4% marks in class 10 and 98.6% marks in class 12.
Tanishka’s father Krishan Kumar dedicated his daughter’s success to her teachers, friends and other family members, who firmly motivated her.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those who congratulated Tanishka for her success.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
